Homer woman pleads no contest to child abuse
Homer woman pleads no contest to child abuse

DAKOTA CITY -- A Homer, Nebraska, woman accused of encouraging her children not to tell police about a domestic dispute in the family's home has pleaded no contest to child abuse and other charges.

Maria Ison, 32, entered her plea Tuesday in Dakota County District Court to three counts of child abuse and single counts of attempted witness tampering and third-degree domestic assault. All charges are misdemeanors.

Maria Ison mugshot

Ison

Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 21.

According to terms of a plea agreement, the prosecution and defense will recommend Ison receive probation and be required to complete parenting and domestic abuse classes. The prosecution also would be free to ask for 30 days jail on all five counts. Three counts of child abuse will be dismissed.

According to court documents, at least two of Ison's six children told investigators she had instructed them not to say anything about a Feb. 28 fight in their home in which  Joshua Heaton had grabbed Ison and slammed her head against the wall several times while Ison was kicking and hitting Heaton. The children said the alleged assault occurred after Ison hit their 22-month-old brother on the back and legs with an open hand.

The children said that during the fight, all six, ranging in age from 10 years to 22 months, were scared because they couldn't stop their parents' fight.

Heaton, 36, has pleaded not guilty of felony third-degree domestic assault and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 8.

Oregon mandates masks indoors amid coronavirus surge

