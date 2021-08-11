Homer woman pleads no contest to child abuse

DAKOTA CITY -- A Homer, Nebraska, woman accused of encouraging her children not to tell police about a domestic dispute in the family's home has pleaded no contest to child abuse and other charges.

Maria Ison, 32, entered her plea Tuesday in Dakota County District Court to three counts of child abuse and single counts of attempted witness tampering and third-degree domestic assault. All charges are misdemeanors.

Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 21.

According to terms of a plea agreement, the prosecution and defense will recommend Ison receive probation and be required to complete parenting and domestic abuse classes. The prosecution also would be free to ask for 30 days jail on all five counts. Three counts of child abuse will be dismissed.

According to court documents, at least two of Ison's six children told investigators she had instructed them not to say anything about a Feb. 28 fight in their home in which Joshua Heaton had grabbed Ison and slammed her head against the wall several times while Ison was kicking and hitting Heaton. The children said the alleged assault occurred after Ison hit their 22-month-old brother on the back and legs with an open hand.