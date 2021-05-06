 Skip to main content
Homer woman pleads not guilty to witness tampering, child abuse
DAKOTA CITY -- A Homer, Nebraska, woman has pleaded not guilty to encouraging her children not to tell police about a domestic dispute in the family's home.

Maria Ison, 32, entered her plea Tuesday in Dakota County District Court to felony tampering with a witness and misdemeanor charges of third-degree domestic assault and six counts of child abuse.

Maria Ison mugshot

Ison

According to court documents, at least two of Ison's six children told investigators she had instructed them not to say anything about a Feb. 28 fight in their home between Ison and Joshua Heaton in which Heaton had grabbed Ison and slammed her head against the wall several times while Ison was kicking and hitting Heaton in the legs and the stomach. The children said the alleged assault occurred after Ison had hit their 22-month-old brother on the back and legs with an open hand.

The children said that during the fight, all six, ranging in age from 10 years to 22 months, were scared and crying because they couldn't get their parents to stop fighting.

Authorities were notified of the incident on March 1 after one of the children told a Homer school official about it.

Heaton, 36, has pleaded not guilty to felony third-degree domestic assault and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

