Homicide suspect returned to Sioux City from Alabama

SIOUX CITY -- A man accused of fatally shooting another man on a Sioux City street has been returned to Woodbury County to face a charge of first-degree murder.

Roderick Banks, 36, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail at 6:18 a.m. Monday. His bond has been set at $2 million. In addition to murder, he is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Banks was arrested Feb. 8 in Alabama.

Banks is charged with the Nov. 1 death of Solomon Blackbird, who was shot once in the chest near Park Place Apartments in the 2600 block of Douglas Street.

According to a complaint and affidavit filed in the case, Blackbird was walking with his girlfriend and her baby when Banks came from inside the apartment complex, approached them and said "Hey" to Blackbird, who did not respond but started walking toward Banks.

Banks then asked Blackbird, "Are you Solomon? Are you the guy who f----d up my money?", pulled out a gun and shot Blackbird, the complaint said.