Homicide suspect returned to Sioux City from Alabama

SIOUX CITY -- A man accused of fatally shooting another man on a Sioux City street has been returned to Woodbury County to face a charge of first-degree murder.
Roderick Banks, 36, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail at 6:18 a.m. Monday. His bond has been set at $2 million. In addition to murder, he is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Banks was arrested Feb. 8 in Alabama.
Banks is charged with the Nov. 1 death of Solomon Blackbird, who was shot once in the chest near Park Place Apartments in the 2600 block of Douglas Street.
According to a complaint and affidavit filed in the case, Blackbird was walking with his girlfriend and her baby when Banks came from inside the apartment complex, approached them and said "Hey" to Blackbird, who did not respond but started walking toward Banks.
Banks then asked Blackbird, "Are you Solomon? Are you the guy who f----d up my money?", pulled out a gun and shot Blackbird, the complaint said.
Blackbird clutched his chest and ran toward the street, where he was found by rescue personnel. Blackbird, 33, of Sioux City, died later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
Blackbird's girlfriend later identified Banks as the shooter.
Police recovered a .380 handgun shortly after the shooting, and testing has confirmed it was the weapon used in the shooting. Police believe the shooting was related to a drug deal between the two men.
Sioux City police enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force to locate Banks. Through its investigation and tips, the task force determined that Banks had fled to Alabama, where he was taken into custody by the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force.
Banks was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in 2009 and with being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2014. Both convictions were in Woodbury County.