Hospers man found guilty of federal gun, drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Hospers, Iowa, man was convicted Friday of federal charges of selling methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm.

A federal jury in U.S. District Court in Sioux City found Robert Hansen, 42, guilty of single counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Jurors found that from January 2017 through January 2021, Hansen was involved with others in the sale of more than 100 pounds of meth. On three occasions Hansen sold meth to individuals cooperating with law enforcement and during one of the transactions he possessed three bundles of cash totaling $14,000.

Hansen also was found guilty of illegally possessing an AR-15-style rifle. He was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction.

Hansen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum of life in prison.

