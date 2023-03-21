PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Hospers, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing young girls in O'Brien and Sioux counties.

James Hanno, 68, had pleaded guilty in O'Brien County District Court to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. He sexually abused a then-13-year-old girl numerous times in 2010 and 2011 in Sheldon, Iowa.

Hanno also pleaded guilty in Sioux County District Court to one count of indecent contact with a child. From July-November 2021, he inappropriately touched a then-12-year-old girl on several occasions in Hospers.

Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle said the Sioux County Sheriff's Office was notified by Minnesota authorities that Hanno was a suspect in a sexual abuse investigation. Sioux County authorities began their investigation in January 2022, and the investigation also revealed Hanno's actions in O'Brien County.