SIOUX CITY -- A Hospers, Iowa, man involved in the sale of more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine and who illegally possessed several guns was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison.

Robert Hansen, 43, was convicted at trial in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

He was convicted at another trial in May in federal court of two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Jurors found that from January 2017 through January 2021, Hansen was involved with others in the sale of more than 100 pounds of meth. On three occasions Hansen sold meth to individuals cooperating with law enforcement and during one of the transactions he possessed three bundles of cash totaling $14,000. Hansen also was found guilty of illegally possessing an AR-15-style rifle.

In his other trial, Hanson was shown to have illegally possessed 17 guns. At sentencing, prosecutors presented evidence of Hanson's involvement with seven other guns. He was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction.