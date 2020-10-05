Hudson man placed on probation for fraudulent sale of tractor parts

Christopher Day, 31, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to wire fraud. He was sentenced Tuesday to five years probation and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and $319,041 in restitution to Pedersen Machine Inc. in Beresford, South Dakota.

From 2015 to 2019, while working for Pedersen Machine, Day ordered tractor parts and resold them online, making it appear as if the parts were ordered on behalf of his employer's customers. Day would then cancel the orders, but keep the parts and the sale proceeds.