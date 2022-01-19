 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hull man charged with sexual assault of girl under age 16

Crime stock

HULL, Iowa -- A Hull man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor female several times dating back to 2020.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office began an investigation in October after receiving a report of a sexual assault at a rural Hull residence. On Monday, deputies arrested Treyton Huyser, 21, on three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Treyton Huyser mug

Huyser

Huyser posted $10,000 bond Wednesday and was released from the Sioux County Jail.

According to complaints filed in Sioux County District Court, the assaults began in March 2020 and involved a girl under age 16 with whom Huyser had sexual contact. Court documents show that the last incident occurred June 30.

