Hull man gets probation for lascivious acts with child

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Hull, Iowa, man was placed on probation Monday for having sexual contact with a minor female several times dating back to 2020.

Treyton Huyser, 21, pleaded guilty in Sioux County District Court to two counts of lascivious acts with a child -- solicit child for sex act and one count of assault with intent to commit sex abuse. The charges were amended from third-degree sexual abuse. Charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and third-degree sexual abuse were dismissed.

Sentencing Huyser according to terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Steven Andreasen suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Huyser on probation for three years. He must pay a $1,025 fine and $390 in civil penalties. Huyser also received a special sex offender sentence for 10 years. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison. He will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office began an investigation in October after receiving a report of a sexual assault at a rural Hull residence. Huyser was arrested Jan. 17.

According to court documents, the assaults began in March 2020 and involved a girl under age 16 with whom Huyser had sexual contact. The last incident occurred June 30, 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.