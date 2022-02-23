Hull man pleads not guilty of sexually assaulting minor

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Hull, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of sexually assaulting a minor female several times dating back to 2020.

Treyton Huyser, 21, entered his written plea Monday in Sioux County District Court to four counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office began an investigation in October after receiving a report of a sexual assault at a rural Hull residence. Huyser was arrested Jan. 17.

According to court documents, the assaults began in March 2020 and involved a girl under age 16 with whom Huyser had sexual contact. Court documents show that the last incident occurred June 30.

