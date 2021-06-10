I-29 death investigation underway in Union County

BERESFORD, S.D. -- Agents with the Division of Criminal Investigation, in conjunction with the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Union County Sheriff's Office, are conducting a death investigation revolving around a semi along Interstate 29.
Division of Criminal Investigation Director Dave Natvig said in a statement that two deceased adults were discovered Tuesday in the cab of the truck in the southbound lane near mile marker 35, just south of Beresford.
Autopsies have been completed, according to the statement.
The statement said the DCI is not looking for suspects, nor is there any threat to the public at this time.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.