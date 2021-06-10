I-29 death investigation underway in Union County

BERESFORD, S.D. -- Agents with the Division of Criminal Investigation, in conjunction with the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Union County Sheriff's Office, are conducting a death investigation revolving around a semi along Interstate 29.

Division of Criminal Investigation Director Dave Natvig said in a statement that two deceased adults were discovered Tuesday in the cab of the truck in the southbound lane near mile marker 35, just south of Beresford.

Autopsies have been completed, according to the statement.

The statement said the DCI is not looking for suspects, nor is there any threat to the public at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.