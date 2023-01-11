'I thought we were going to die': Quad-Cities residents recount Sunday's I-80 pile-up

Rachel Zimmerman and her 17-year-old daughter, Eva, were up before dawn Sunday.

They planned to leave their Sherrard, Illinois, home at 4:45 a.m. and take Interstate 80 to the Six Pack club volleyball tournament in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Eva was to play with the Platform Elite Volleyball Club.

Rachel initially thought about taking Eva's 2005 Lexus — a small SUV that gets better gas mileage than her 2017 Chevy Suburban.

"For some reason, I don't know why, I chose the Suburban," Rachel said. "I'm glad I did."

The choice may have saved their lives.

Within an hour of leaving Sherrard, the Zimmermans were involved in what the Iowa State Patrol described in a crash report Sunday as a 16-vehicle pile-up that left two people dead and others injured. All told, nine semi trucks were involved in the accident.

'We were just sliding'

About 50 minutes into the Zimmermans' drive — just after entering Iowa City — Eva was trying to catch some sleep in the front passenger seat. A dense fog had descended across the road, and Rachel saw what she thought was a huge barrier, stretching across all three westbound lanes of I-80.

"I screamed for Eva to wake up and I started pumping the brakes," Rachel said. "I didn't know it, but there was an overturned semi in the road, or two semis; I'm still not sure.

"We were just sliding, sliding toward this barrier in the road, and I managed to get the steering wheel turned enough so that we headed right down into a ditch. The next thing I knew, the air bags had gone off and the OnStar voice was talking to us and our iPhones were dialing 911. It was dark and there was air-bag dust in the air and we had run into a semi that had flipped into the ditch."

What Rachel didn't know at the time was later explained by the Iowa State Patrol: About 5:30 a.m. Sunday the roads around mile marker 246 and the Dodge Street exit became ice-covered. Fog had frozen and was sticking to the roadway.

A semi lost control and jackknifed, blocking all three westbound lanes.

The semi caused a "chain-reaction accident." In a matter of minutes — maybe seconds — more than a dozen were involved. One struck the semi's trailer, which led to the death of 57-year-old David Mosinski.

A passenger in the semi got out of the vehicle after the initial crash and was killed as a result, police said. The passenger was 37-year-old Junier Caballero-Verneo.

'I'm afraid they saw some things'

Members of four other Bettendorf-based Platform Elite Volleyball Club teams also were en route to the tourney in Cedar Falls Sunday morning.

"Four vehicles carrying club members were involved in the crash," said club director Melissa Kurth. "None of the players or their family members were seriously injured, but there were some minor injuries. And I'm afraid they saw some things. It was a very hard day."

Platform Elite coaches Alax Battin, 27, and Jenna Laxton, 25, intended to travel from the Quad-Cities to the tournament with two other coaches. They left around 5 a.m. and hit the pile-up just seconds after Eva and Rachel Zimmerman.

"It had gotten foggy, but there was no indication that there was anything wrong," Battin said. "We were coming up to the Dodge Street exit and all of the sudden, out of the fog, it seemed like there were cop cars coming at us.

"Then I realized there were trucks everywhere and there were cars piled up."

Battin swerved between the wreckage while Laxton spoke calmly and tried to reassure her.

"I wasn't really driving," Battin said. "We were just sliding. And then we slid over a section of a tractor trailer ... and we finally stopped.

"I don't know if any of us knew what happened. Then we looked behind us."

And things got worse.

"We stopped and I turned around and there was another semi sliding toward us," Laxton said. "I had my phone in my hand and I sent a quick text to my parents saying, 'I love you,' because I thought we were going to die.

"I thought that semi and other cars were just going to pile up on us."

Somehow Battin's car didn't sustain any damage.

"Not a single scratch," Battin said. "We were able to drive around the main semi and we drove to the next exit, and we sat inside a Bruegger's Bagels. Then we started texting and calling all the players, warning them to turn back."

While Battin and Laxton were able to leave the scene, the Zimmermans and family members of three other Platform Elite players found themselves in the middle of a fearsome landscape.

"It was still dark when we got out of the Suburban. Eva and I scrambled to the other side of the ditch," Rachel Zimmerman said. "You could hear the sound of the cars running over the debris and crashing into the semis. We heard that horrible sound of the cars hitting the semis, maybe, five or six times.

"Then it went quiet. Eerily quiet. And then came the sound of sirens. And then the red and blue lights."

Firefighters and paramedics quickly located the Zimmermans. Others emerged from cars and trucks and found what Rachel called, "something like a war zone."

"A semi full of mail must have wrecked, because there was all these packages and letters all over," she said. "And there were cans everywhere. It was like a bomb had gone off."

Eventually, the Zimmermans found other players and families from the Platform Elite club. They were taken to a hotel that overlooks the accident scene.

"We were there for about three hours before the (Iowa State Patrol) troopers came and questioned us," Rachel said. "One man broke down there. I think it was all too much. I think I was in shock. Other people, too.

"But the girls, the players, they really held it together. How they stayed strong in the face of what they went through and what they saw is beyond me. We are blessed and thankful our daughters lived through this."

One of the hotel guests relayed a story to Rachel: "He said he woke up and it was dark and it sounded like it was thundering outside. He said he woke up his wife to listen to the thunder and she told him there was no way it was storming.

"He opened up his curtains and they were looking at the accident as it happened. I know I'm struggling to process the things I saw. I don't think anyone who saw what happened will ever forget it."

