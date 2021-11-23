Ida Grove man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- An Ida Grove, Iowa, man who sold more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine in the Ida County area was sentenced Monday to more than 12 years in federal prison.

Cory Mackey, 34, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 145 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mackey conspired with others from February 2019 through July 9, 2020, to sell large quantities of meth. Authorities who searched his home in January 2020 found meth and drug paraphernalia. In July 2020, law enforcement discovered a vehicle in which Mackey was a passenger in Holstein, Iowa, with 2.75 pounds of meth and more than $18,000 in cash.