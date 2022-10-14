 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Immigrant sentenced to prison for illegal re-entry

SIOUX CITY -- A man who illegally re-entered the United States was sentenced Wednesday in Sioux City to 10 years in federal prison.

Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez, 38, from Mexico, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court to illegal re-entry as an aggravated felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Rodriguez-Chavez was arrested in April 2021 in O'Brien County for domestic abuse assault and provided a false name. Authorities determined his real name, that he was a Mexican citizen and had previously been deported five times, most recently in March 2020. His criminal history includes attempted robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic abuse and other offenses while in prison.

He was arrested again in May 2021 for drunken driving and, after serving time in jail for his OWI and domestic abuse convictions, was turned over to federal custody.

