In cases like Michael Meredith shooting, timing is everything when seeking involuntary commitment

SIOUX CITY — Michael Meredith's family continues to struggle with the hypothetical question of what might have happened had they taken action to have him involuntarily committed to a hospital earlier in the day.

If his mother, Carol Meredith, and uncle David Gill had gone to the Woodbury County Courthouse at 2 p.m., would he still be alive? By filing for a committal an hour earlier on Jan. 12, a day Michael was hallucinating and threatening to commit suicide by police, would a judge's order have been issued yet that afternoon, early enough for a sheriff's deputy to go to Michael's house and pick him up before he left on his suicide mission?

"I still think about that," Gill said.

Instead, Gill and Meredith went to the clerk of court's office at 3 p.m. and filled out the paperwork for an involuntary committal, turning it in 10-15 minutes before the office closed at 4:30. They were told a judge would review it the following morning. Gill said he doesn't remember the clerk telling them why it wouldn't be reviewed yet that afternoon.

Less than two hours later, Michael was dead, shot by a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy after rushing at him and striking him with a tire iron.

Gill and Meredith found out first hand a shortcoming of the involuntary commitment procedure: It's an option available only during business hours.

If a person having a mental health crisis refuses to voluntarily go to a hospital and a police officer called to intervene doesn't take action to make an emergency hospitalization, the only option left often is a court-ordered involuntary committal, which requires an application by two people to be filed in the clerk of court office, then a judge's review and order.

Finding gaps

In Woodbury County, once it's approved and processed, a clerk walks across the street to deliver the order to the sheriff's office, where it's processed and given to an officer in the transport division or a deputy, who will then seek the individual to take him or her to a hospital.

If that application is made late in the afternoon, as was the case with Michael Meredith, there are no guarantees the order will be processed and/or acted upon yet that day, some who deal with commitments on a regular basis say.

"It's really with the latecomers that there's the gaps," said Brian Vakulskas, a Sioux City lawyer with experience with the committal process. "I've tried to get a judge at 4:25 and not been able to find one."

That shouldn't be the case, said District Judge Patrick Tott, chief judge of the Third Judicial District, which includes Woodbury County.

One judge on a rotating basis is designated to review all commitment applications, which are to take priority over other court filings, Tott said. If that judge leaves early for the day, he or she typically alerts the clerk's office so if an application is filed, it can be sent to another judge. If a judge is still reviewing an application after 4:30, someone in the clerk's office will remain to process the judge's order.

An application filed before the end of the business day at 4:30 should not sit overnight because no judge was available to review it.

"That would by far be the exception to the rule," Tott said. "The idea is those are processed as quickly and immediately as possible."

Had Carol Meredith's request for her son's committal been reviewed yet that day, Tott wondered whether it would have been processed by the sheriff's office, which by law is required to receive commitment orders. That office, too, is closed by 4:30, and Tott said it can be hard to reach someone if a committal order is issued after office hours.

"I know the topic has come up on a couple occasions. I know they're aware of the fact we'd like to have someone get them regardless of the time," Tott said.

Availability

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said someone in his office is always available to receive commitment orders. Deputies and jail officers are on duty at any given time, and the clerk's office knows how to contact them if a committal order is signed after business hours. Orders have been delivered to the jail as late as 6 p.m., he said.

"We take the orders when they're brought over. If it's after hours, we take them," Sheehan said. "Our office might be closed at 4:15, but we have deputies and jailers 24/7. We're reachable 24/7."

Sheriff's Sgt. Blake Stahlecker, who oversees the four-person transport division tasked with seeking people who are subject of committal orders in addition to driving jail inmates to and from court appearances and transporting inmates to prison, said it's rare that an order comes in after 4:30, and the clerk's office typically notifies him when one is coming after the office is closed.

"They'll usually give me a heads up if they're processing something late," Stahlecker said. "We don't know about an order until we get it."

If received after hours, when transport officers have left for the day, Sheehan said committal orders are given to a deputy to search for the individual, though deputies may be dispatched on other calls at the time and might not always be immediately available to seek the person who's the subject of the committal order.

"It is a priority, but it depends on the totality of the circumstances of the day," Sheehan said. "We work as fast as we can."

Options for emergency help

An involuntary committal is often a family's last resort to get emergency mental health treatment for a loved one refusing to seek help, and most people in need of assistance get it through other avenues before a family must take that step.

Most individuals who receive emergency mental health care come to the emergency room voluntarily, be it by private vehicle, an ambulance or with police, said Kristin Yaneff, a behavioral health social worker at UnityPoint -- St. Luke's in Sioux City.

In Iowa, four hospitalization options exist when seeking treatment for someone who's experiencing a mental health crisis: a voluntary admission to the hospital or a mental health facility, a 12-hour hold, a 48-hour emergency hospitalization or involuntary court committal.

When a person comes to the hospital voluntarily, he or she can leave at any time. Sometimes they just need medications or to be set up with outpatient services, Yaneff said, but doctors can observe them and admit them to the hospital if they're acutely psychotic, suicidal, manic or a risk to themselves or others.

"Just because a person has a mental illness, it's not illegal and it doesn't mean they're unsafe. There's a very fine line," Yaneff said. "We typically do err on the side of caution."

Law enforcement officers also may take a person in crisis for an emergency hospitalization. Iowa law says any peace officer who reasonably believes a person is mentally ill and poses a threat to him or herself or others can take that person into custody without a warrant and transport them to a hospital or mental health facility.

State law allows doctors to hold the person at the hospital for 12 hours. If doctors believe the person needs extended care but he or she doesn't want to stay at the hospital, they can seek a 48-hour hold from a judge. If it's after 4:30, doctors in Woodbury County contact a judge or magistrate who is on call to request such a hold, which goes into effect once the judge gives verbal approval.

Exercising rights

After 48 hours, the hold expires. The hospital can't hold a person against his or her will, but they can stay voluntarily, and many do, Yaneff said. If they insist on leaving, a doctor will discharge them against medical advice.

"Mentally ill people still have rights," Yaneff said. "Even if experiencing a mental health crisis, as an adult you have the right to make care decisions."

If the medical staff believes the person should stay beyond 48 hours but doesn't want to, they might encourage the person's family to seek an involuntary court-ordered committal, the same kind of committal Michael Meredith's family sought.

"It's very easy to get someone committed (in Iowa)," Vakulskas said.

But a drawback to the involuntary committal process is that applications can be made only during business hours at the courthouse. If a person is having a crisis at night or on the weekend, the only option is to have the person go to the hospital voluntarily or call 911 and seek an emergency hospitalization from police, who can seek assistance from the Mobile Crisis Assessment Team, a group of mental health professionals on call around the clock to assist law enforcement officers encountering someone experiencing a mental health crisis. Calling the Sioux Rivers Crisis Center is another option.

"Some things are easier said than done," Tott said. "There are options, they're just not ideal."

Ideally, he said, the court system would be able to accommodate after-hours applications for involuntary committals, but to do so would mean extended office hours, requiring either the hiring of additional personnel or overtime pay for existing staff. That's currently not feasible, Tott said, under the judicial system's budget as approved by the Legislature.

"We try to do everything within our power and resources," he said.