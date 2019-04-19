DAKOTA CITY -- Andres Surber's murder case was further delayed Friday after a judge granted a defense request to have Surber examined to determine if he's mentally competent to stand trial.
"The court believes there is a reasonable question whether the defendant is competent at this time," District Judge Paul Vaughan said during a hearing in Dakota County District Court.
Defense attorney Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy in Lincoln, had requested the exam earlier this month so a doctor could determine whether Surber understands the charges against him and the consequences if he's found guilty and whether he can assist in his defense.
Vaughan said he would request that the examination be done as soon as possible, but he continued Suber's May 6 trial indefinitely, saying it was unlikely that the exam and a subsequent mental competency hearing could be completed by then.
Surber, 28, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kraig Kubik with a 9mm firearm on Nov. 1, 2016, and dismembering the body.
During a hearing Tuesday, Vaughan heard evidence that Surber continues to refuse to take medications. He said Friday that he will order the psychiatrist performing the exam to determine whether medical staff needs to force Surber to take the drugs involuntarily in order to maintain his competency.
Surber has been diagnosed with schizophrenic effectiveness disorder with bipolar symptoms and continually talks out loud to himself during court hearings, occasionally interrupting the proceedings with questions.
Surber was evaluated and found incompetent to stand trial in April 2017. After months of treatment at the Lincoln Regional Center, a psychiatrist found that Surber's competency had been restored, and Vaughan declared him competent to stand trial in October.
Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm 24 miles away on Nov. 2, 2016. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert about four miles from the farmhouse.
Autopsy results showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Vaughan on Friday denied a defense motion to keep evidence pertaining to the discovery of Kubik's arm and leg from being introduced at trial. Vaughan also ruled that clothing found in the Wakefield residence where Surber was located by authorities could be admitted at trial.
Vaughan upheld Lancaster's motion to suppress evidence found during the first of two searches of a Yukon Denali, though evidence gathered during the second search will be allowed at trial. Vaughan also ruled that certain statements Surber made prior to his arrest will not be admissible.
Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, 21, of Wakefield, was sentenced in December 2017 to 50-60 years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted second-degree murder and guilty to accessory to a felony in connection with Kubik's death.