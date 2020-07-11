In-person court hearings to resume in Iowa after 4-month COVID-19 shutdown

SIOUX CITY -- Come Monday, visitors to Iowa's county courthouses will see additional signage encouraging them to stay 6 feet apart from one another and wear masks in certain areas.
There won't be signs pointing judges and lawyers toward the courtrooms, but one could understand the need. For many of them, it's been a long time since they've set foot in a courtroom.
In-person court hearings resume Monday in most Iowa counties for the first time since March 14, when the Iowa Supreme Court ordered them to cease in an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19. During the ensuing four months, all hearings, except for essential or emergency matters such as mental health commitments and domestic abuse cases, have been conducted via phone or video conferencing. Jury trials will not resume until Sept. 14.
While Iowa courtrooms were closed, in-person hearings continued in Nebraska and South Dakota, but phone and video hearings were permitted.
Iowa's judges and attorneys have been encouraged to continue to conduct as many hearings as possible through phone and video conferencing, and court officials said they believe many will continue to be held in that manner.
It's an option that has worked fairly well, they said, but not all judicial matters can be conducted on a computer screen. At some point, courtrooms had to reopen so that certain cases could be resolved.
"There's a lot of people across the state really anxious to have their day in court, and the Supreme Court realizes that. The court was being really, really cautious to make sure people were safe and make sure precautions were in place so people could come to the courthouse and do their business safely," said Steve Davis, Iowa Judicial Branch communications director.
Among the precautions: Everyone entering a court-controlled area must wear a mask or face shield, and courts will provide a face covering to people who don't have one. There will be more time between hearings so that courtrooms and waiting areas can clear out before the next hearing. Seating in courtrooms may be limited in order to keep people distanced from one another.
Other changes may be made once hearings resume.
"It will be very fluid with what's working and what's not working. The main thing is we do have to balance the need to mitigate the spread of the virus with providing court services," said Peggy Frericks, court administrator of Iowa's 3rd Judicial District, which includes 16 Northwest Iowa counties. Fourteen of those counties will resume in-person hearings Monday. Buena Vista and Dickinson counties will not because their courthouses have yet to reopen to the public.
Davis said every courthouse is different, so there may be some slight variations from county to county.
In Woodbury County, visitors will notice hand sanitizing stations outside each courtroom and signs on the floor directing them to maintain social distancing. Benches outside the courtrooms have been covered with tape to limit the number of people who can sit on them.
Some may consider the new requirements a burden, but court officials said they are needed.
"I hope everyone is understanding when we ask them to wear a mask because it's for their safety and to ensure the judicial system can continue to function," said Duane Hoffmeyer, 3rd District chief judge.
Even during a pandemic, defendants have the right to have their cases adjudicated in a timely manner, and Hoffmeyer said the new guidelines allow judges and attorneys to tackle the case backlog that has grown in the past four months.
"They have to be resolved," Hoffmeyer said.
Many cases were able to proceed the past four months through video and phone hearings, if all parties consented. Contested sentencings were notable exceptions, and those cases have begun to back up. Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said it's important that in-person hearings resume so those defendants can receive their judgment and begin to complete their sentencing requirements.
"COVID hasn't gone away. It's still out there," Jennings said. "To the extent we can do this, it makes sense to do it."
Davis said the judicial system will not run as quickly as before, and he urged patience.
Jennings said he expected everyone to adapt to the changes.
"Initially, we'll be a little busy because no one knows what to expect in this new environment," he said. "Once we get over that initial newness, I think it's going to work itself out."
