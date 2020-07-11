In-person court hearings to resume in Iowa after 4-month COVID-19 shutdown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Come Monday, visitors to Iowa's county courthouses will see additional signage encouraging them to stay 6 feet apart from one another and wear masks in certain areas.

There won't be signs pointing judges and lawyers toward the courtrooms, but one could understand the need. For many of them, it's been a long time since they've set foot in a courtroom.

In-person court hearings resume Monday in most Iowa counties for the first time since March 14, when the Iowa Supreme Court ordered them to cease in an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19. During the ensuing four months, all hearings, except for essential or emergency matters such as mental health commitments and domestic abuse cases, have been conducted via phone or video conferencing. Jury trials will not resume until Sept. 14.

While Iowa courtrooms were closed, in-person hearings continued in Nebraska and South Dakota, but phone and video hearings were permitted.

Iowa's judges and attorneys have been encouraged to continue to conduct as many hearings as possible through phone and video conferencing, and court officials said they believe many will continue to be held in that manner.