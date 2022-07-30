In Sioux City murder trial, defense questions police assessment Evans wasn't intoxicated on night of fatal bar shooting

SIOUX CITY — Dwight Evans didn't appear intoxicated to two Sioux City police officers when he was taken into custody, but both said they had only brief contact with him.

Officer Michael Sitzman and detective Bill Enockson assisted with Evans' apprehension early on May 1, 2021, hours after a fatal shooting at a Sioux City bar. Neither noticed signs signs of intoxication in Evans.

Enockson testified that Evans responded that he understood his Miranda rights after they were read to him and answered officers' questions. Enockson continued to talk to the handcuffed Evans while leading him to a squad car and placing him in the back seat.

"I didn't see any indications he was (under the influence). Nothing stood out to me," Enockson said Friday, the second day of evidence in Evans' trial for the shooting death of Martez Harrison.

Evans, 18, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court of first-degree murder and going armed with intent and is accused of shooting Harrison, 22, twice outside Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St., while Harrison was fighting with Evans' friend, Lawrence Canady. Witnesses Thursday testified they saw Evans fire the gun, then run from the scene.

He was located about three hours later after police received a call about a suspicious person in the area of 20th and Myrtle streets, several blocks from the bar but near a house police detective Paul Yaneff testified was Canady's home.

Evans' lawyers are using a defense that Evans was intoxicated at the time of the shooting, and they challenged Enockson and Sitzman's assessment of Evans' condition.

Sitzman drove Evans to the police station after he was taken into custody and said he didn't appear intoxicated.

Under cross examination, Sitzman said he did not speak to Evans, and his assessment was based upon his observations.

Enockson, a former member of the police department's Alcohol Safety Action Program, or ASAP unit that targets impaired drivers, said he spent about a minute and a half with Evans at the scene.

"It was a short amount of time," he said.

While reviewing Enockson's body camera video of Evans being taken into custody, public defender Michael Adams pointed out Evans' speech.

"He's very soft-spoken and mumbly, isn't he? He's kind of slurring his words, isn't he?" Adams asked Enockson.

Enockson said he didn't know how Evans usually talked.

"He kind of mumbles, as you put it," he said.

Adams challenged Enockson's assessment, saying his main concern was investigating a possible homicide and whether Evans posed a threat to officers, not assessing whether Evans was intoxicated.

"You can't tell us one way or another if he was intoxicated, can you?" Adams said.

"All I can say is I did not observe indicators (of intoxication)," Enockson said.

Minutes before he was apprehended, Evans had approached a bonfire in a yard in the neighborhood, where Mark Kuhfus was visiting his cousin and asked if he could use someone's phone.

Kuhfus said his cousin let Evans use his phone, and Evans made three calls but didn't appear to talk to anyone.

Evans then gave Kuhfus and his cousin $50-$100 to use a flashlight to search the alley for his wallet and phone. After a few minutes, Kuhfus joined the search. Going in the opposite direction from Evans, Kuhfus found a gun partially hidden in shrubbery in the alley.

Though Kuhfus was unaware of the shooting earlier that night, "I wrapped it up in my shirt and called 911," he said.

Shown a photo of the gun that a previous witness identified as the one used to shoot Harrison, Kuhfus said it was the same one he found.

Unaware the gun had been found and police notified, Evans fled when officers arrived, jumping over a couple fences before he was apprehended, Kuhfus said.

Police identification technician Jasmine Gray-McLean testified she received the gun at the scene, photographed it, then took it to her lab, where she processed it for DNA and fingerprints. Evidence was sent to the state crime lab for analysis.

There will be no court proceedings on Monday. The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.