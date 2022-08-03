In Sioux City murder trial, Dwight Evans' mother testifies he arrived home 'wasted' night of alleged murder

SIOUX CITY — Amanda Owen didn’t know where her son, Dwight Evans, was, but he needed to come home.

When he arrived with Lawrence Canady, he had to be pulled out of the car and helped into their house.

“They brought him home wasted,” Owen testified Tuesday. “He couldn’t even walk.”

Already on antibiotics for strep throat and taking medication for ADHD, Evans had obviously taken or drank something. His speech was slurred and he could hardly keep his head up, Owen said.

“He was not himself,” she said. “I don’t know what he was on.”

When Owen left for work at about 9:30 p.m., Evans was in bed asleep.

More than three hours later, at 1 a.m., Evans was outside Uncle Dave’s Bar, where he shot Martez Harrison while Harrison fought with Canady.

Evans, 18, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court of first-degree murder and going armed with intent for the May 1, 2021, shooting death of Harrison.

Witnesses previously testified that Evans walked up to the fight and fired two shots that struck Harrison before fleeing from the scene at 1427 W. Third St.

Evans’ defense attorneys have conceded Evans fired the gun, but they assert he was intoxicated and acting in self-defense at the time.

After the state rested its case Tuesday morning, Evans’ attorneys called his mother to the witness stand, and she said she had believed her son was home sleeping that night. While at work, she made a video phone call to her daughter, Leticia, who took her phone into Dwight’s room to show he was sleeping.

Leticia, 15, testified that she had put pillows under her brother’s blankets to make it appear as if he was in bed. She said that after her mother left for work, Canady and another friend came to their home, forced her brother to wake up and carried him out the door. Leticia said she faked Dwight’s presence because she didn’t want him to get in trouble.

A couple hours later, he was seen on video taken by a convenience store security camera. In that video, shown to jurors, he walked into and out of the store effortlessly without assistance. Owen said he was intoxicated.

“My son was not walking like he’d normally walk when he’s sober,” she said.

Two police officers who helped apprehend Evans at approximately 4:30 a.m. that morning previously testified they did not observe any signs that Evans was intoxicated.

Prosecutors recalled one of the officers, Michael Sitzman, Tuesday and showed a video taken by an interior camera in Sitzman’s police vehicle.

In the video, Evans is seated in the back seat and asks the officers questions. He spoke clearly without slurring his words and was silent while he was driven to the police station, where he exited the vehicle under his own power.

Prosecutors allege Canady’s confrontation with Harrison was planned retaliation for Harrison previously hitting a friend's girlfriend.

A spent bullet recovered from the shooting scene was fired from the same revolver witnesses say Evans used to shoot Harrison.

Examination of the slug and another fired from the revolver in a state crime lab showed matching grooves and other identifying features, said Victor Murillo, an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation criminalist who tested the gun and ammunition found in its cylinder.

A bullet recovered from Harrison's pelvis during his autopsy was too damaged to determine if it was fired from the same gun, Murillo said.

Forensic pathologist and associate Iowa State Medical Examiner Dr. Kelly Kruse, who performed the autopsy on Harrison's body, testified that one shot entered the right side of the upper abdomen, injured the liver and small bowel and went through Harrison's diaphragm and left lung before exiting his back on the left side.

The other shot entered Harrison's left flank and damaged the large bowel and an artery before lodging itself in the right side of his pelvis, fracturing it.

Kruse said both wounds were potentially fatal because of the internal damage and extensive bleeding they caused.

The gun was recovered about four hours later in an alley near 20th and Myrtle streets, where Evans was apprehended shortly after he had approached strangers around a bonfire and asked to use a phone.

Criminalist Michael Schmit said swabs taken from the gun showed a mix of DNA from at least two people, but the samples were not strong enough to determine whose DNA it was.