In weeks before Maelynn Myers' death, mother says she watched her daughter's health decline

SIOUX CITY -- As she was driven to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Shannon Myers didn't know what condition her daughter Maelynn was in.

She figured it had something to do with the concerns she'd shared with a doctor during an emergency room visit two days earlier, when her daughter had been vomiting throughout the day and had little energy.

"I still had in my head that the doctors missed something (before) and she was going to be fine. It was just another hospital trip," Myers testified Wednesday.

After arriving at the hospital, Myers was told that her 19-month-old daughter was unresponsive and needed to be flown to Omaha's Children's Hospital.

Despite that, just before leaving for Omaha with her live-in boyfriend Tayvon Davis, she told her mother everything would be OK.

Maelynn never regained consciousness and was dead three days later on Aug. 25, 2018.

Davis, 26, of Sioux City, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment. He is accused of injuring Maelynn numerous times in the days leading up to Aug. 22, 2018, when Davis and Myers' mother rushed the unresponsive toddler to the emergency room.

Maelynn's manner of death was homicide caused by complications from multiple blunt force injuries, said Dr. Michele Catellier, the medical examiner who performed Maelynn's autopsy at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny.

Catellier documented for jurors a long list of injuries found during the autopsy: bleeding throughout the brain, a left kidney dying because the blood vessel leading to it had been severed, hemorrhaging in both eyes, the girl's abdomen and deep in the muscles in the back of her neck. X-rays showed healing fractures in the tibias of both legs and two vertebra. All had fresh fractures in the healing bone material. At least three ribs had fractures, and two others showed signs of new bone growth. Maelynn also had bruises on her forehead and the small of her back.

The injuries were the type one would see in a car-crash victim, Catellier said.

Of the injuries, the brain trauma was the most severe, Catellier said, and the girl would have immediately shown symptoms such as a stoppage of breathing or going limp. Previous witnesses have testified Maelynn exhibited both conditions when she was taken to the hospital on Aug. 22.

While viewing a video taken by Myers the evening of Aug. 21, Catellier said Maelynn looked like she wasn't feeling well, but her eyes were able to maintain eye contact, indicating the fatal head injury had not yet occurred.

She had been in Davis' care that day until 3:30 p.m., Myers said. A day earlier Maelynn had vomited repeatedly at daycare and wasn't walking, and Myers picked her up early before taking her to the emergency room. There was no diagnosis.

On Aug. 22, Myers testified, she checked on Maelynn at 9 a.m. and the girl was sleeping and breathing normally. Maelynn woke up about 11:30 a.m., just as Myers was getting ready to leave for work. Myers left her with Davis for the day. Two hours later, she was notified her daughter was in the hospital.

During audio recordings of interviews with police, Davis told investigators that Maelynn would not stop crying. He said he dropped her after giving her a bath in an attempt to soothe her and tried to give her CPR when she stopped breathing.

Catellier said the girl's injuries likely were not caused by a low-distance fall or being dropped in the bathroom, Catellier said. It also was unlikely her ribs were broken during CPR.

Myers said she couldn't recall ever asking Davis what had happened that morning.

"Did he ever give you an explanation for how Maelynn was injured," Assistant Iowa Attorney General Nicole Leonard asked.

"No," Myers said.

Myers said she and Davis had known each other since 2014 and began dating in March 2018. Davis moved in with her and Maelynn soon after and they all got along well. Myers said she never witnessed Davis physically harm Maelynn, though one time he did set her down hard.

"He was really nice to her, really sweet," Myers said.

By May, they were having problems in their relationship. The two disagreed over money and their daily marijuana use and occasional use of cocaine. Myers said she decided in July they needed to curb their drug use. Davis didn't want to.

As the summer progressed, Davis assumed more child care responsibilities. By Aug. 1, Myers said, Maelynn's health had begun to deteriorate -- an injured right arm, infections, loss of appetite, lack of energy, increased crying, hair loss. During that time, Davis began pointing out mysterious bruises he blamed on workers at Storytime Daycare. Myers said her daughter was at daycare only two days in August.

Ana Guerrero, a former Storytime worker, testified that accident reports were written only twice concerning Maelynn, both for incidents that occurred prior to August.

Davis was arrested in November 2019 after a 15-month police investigation. If found guilty of first-degree murder, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

