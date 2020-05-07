Injunction issued against Orange City man accused of price gouging toilet paper, cleaning products

Under terms of the stipulated temporary injunction, Noteboom may not buy or sell toilet paper, paper towels, wipes, disinfecting and sanitizing products as well as masks, gloves, water, food, medical supplies and other goods needed by victims during the pandemic on any online sales platform such as eBay. He may buy those items for personal use, however.

The temporary injunction will remain in effect for the duration of any national or state COVID-19-related emergency declaration and for a six-month "recovery period" after those declarations are lifted. If a new disaster declaration is issued after the six-month period, terms of the injunction shall again be applied for the duration of the new declaration, plus six months.

If Noteboom violates the temporary injunction, a judge could convert it to a permanent injunction.

As part of the stipulated agreement, the state will not seek any civil penalties as part of the injunction, but could still seek fines and/or restitution under the Consumer Fraud Act. Violators are subject to civil penalties of up to $40,000.

Attorney general spokesman Lynn Hicks said that although Noteboom's alleged activities took place on an online auction site in which buyers agreed to pay top prices through a bidding process, those sites still are subject to the price gouging statutes.