Injunction issued against Orange City man accused of price gouging toilet paper, cleaning products

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A judge has ordered an Orange City man to stop selling toilet paper, cleaning products and other items of need during the coronavirus pandemic for excessive prices.
District Judge Patrick Tott granted a stipulated temporary injunction against Michael Noteboom, whom the Iowa Attorney General's Office had accused of selling a 12-pack of Bounty paper towels for $119.99 on an eBay account known as "mn65." Other items selling for far above their retail value included a 12-ounce can of Lysol disinfectant spray for $65.99 and a 12-roll pack of Angel Soft toilet paper for $86.
The state alleged that from March 2-27, Noteboom sold 272 items that were often hard to find in stores because of shortages caused by COVID-19 on eBay above market cost to buyers across the country.
Noteboom, 52, agreed to the injunction, but denied the allegations and that he violated Iowa's Consumer Fraud Act, according to the order, issued Wednesday in Sioux County District Court.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 9 issued a disaster declaration, triggering the state's price-gouging rule, which forbids charging excessive prices for goods or services needed by disaster victims. The Attorney General's Office received two complaints against Noteboom.
Under terms of the stipulated temporary injunction, Noteboom may not buy or sell toilet paper, paper towels, wipes, disinfecting and sanitizing products as well as masks, gloves, water, food, medical supplies and other goods needed by victims during the pandemic on any online sales platform such as eBay. He may buy those items for personal use, however.
The temporary injunction will remain in effect for the duration of any national or state COVID-19-related emergency declaration and for a six-month "recovery period" after those declarations are lifted. If a new disaster declaration is issued after the six-month period, terms of the injunction shall again be applied for the duration of the new declaration, plus six months.
If Noteboom violates the temporary injunction, a judge could convert it to a permanent injunction.
As part of the stipulated agreement, the state will not seek any civil penalties as part of the injunction, but could still seek fines and/or restitution under the Consumer Fraud Act. Violators are subject to civil penalties of up to $40,000.
Attorney general spokesman Lynn Hicks said that although Noteboom's alleged activities took place on an online auction site in which buyers agreed to pay top prices through a bidding process, those sites still are subject to the price gouging statutes.
"The key things we look at are is the item considered necessary as a disaster item and is it an excessive price. It doesn't matter where it's sold or how a consumer agrees to pay for it," Hicks said.
The lawsuit against Noteboom was the first Iowa price-gouging petition filed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the public health emergency, the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division has received more than 470 reports of price gouging.
Consumers may learn more about price gouging or file complaints at the attorney general's website at www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov. Consumers can also contact the Consumer Protection Division by phone at 888-777-4590 or via email at consumer@ag.iowa.gov.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time.
