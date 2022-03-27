 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate from Rock Valley dies

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A Rock Valley, Iowa man who was imprisoned for having sexual contact with a minor has died. 

Lloyd Harlan Schlumbohm, 75, died at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday of natural causes at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the Iowa Department of Corrections announced Sunday. 

Schlumbohm had been serving a 10-year prison term that began on April 25, 2018. He had pleaded guilty in Sioux County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse, and as part of a plea agreement, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent exposure were dismissed. 

He was arrested following a Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigation into a report that he had unwanted and inappropriate sexual contact with the minor on several occasions at a home east of Rock Valley six years earlier. The abuse reportedly took place over 11 years. 

Lloyd Schlumbohm

Schlumbohm
