International students make trafficking, forced labor allegations against Western Iowa Tech

In January, students and advocates went public with complaints about the program, saying they were forced to work long hours at jobs that had nothing to do with their fields of study and that the college was forcing them to work to repay their scholarships. According to the lawsuit, the students were paid $15 an hour, $7.75 of which was withheld from their paychecks and given to WITCC as payment for their scholarships, room and board. Some said they were left without enough money to buy food because the college had not followed through on the meals it had promised them.

In the lawsuit, the students said WITCC threatened to withhold food and housing, or deport them, if they missed a work shift. The lawsuit said Tur-Pak and Royal Canine were guaranteed workers who couldn't quit or leave out of fear of retaliation. Some students who quit their jobs were charged $250 per week for tuition, room and board.

"Defendants knew this scheme was not consistent with the requirements of the J-1 visa program," the lawsuit said.