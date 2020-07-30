You are the owner of this article.
Investigation continues for person who appears to have fallen off Veterans Memorial Bridge
Investigation continues for person who appears to have fallen off Veterans Memorial Bridge

SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are looking for a person who appears to have fallen into the Missouri River, early Wednesday night.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux City Police responded to the incident that occurred on Veterans Memorial Bridge. Upon arrival, officers located articles of clothing and a cellphone on the bridge.

Sioux City Fire Rescue, the South Sioux City Fire Department assisted in searching the area. However, no one was located.

The incident remains under investigation and the agencies are continuing to search the river and surrounding areas. No further information is being released at this time.

