SIOUX CITY -- An investigation into an early Wednesday morning stabbing is continuing, according to Sioux City Police.
Officers were dispatched to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center at approximately 12:46 a.m.
The victim told police he was sleeping when he heard someone trying to break into his car in the alley in at a residence on the 3800 block of Fourth Ave.
The victim said he approached the suspect, hoping to scare the suspect away. The suspect then stabbed the victim in the leg, fleeing the scene on foot.
The victim's injury does not appear to be life threatening, Sioux City Police said in a news release.