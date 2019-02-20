SIOUX CITY -- An investigation continues into a report of a person who may have jumped or fallen into the Missouri River on Tuesday.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., a southbound motorist on I-29 witnessed what he believed to be a person or object jumping into the water from the railroad bridge that goes between Sioux City and South Sioux City.
According to a Sioux City Police news release, a Department of Transportation camera determined an unknown person was walking on the bridge but he went out of camera view before the fall could've occurred.
Investigators say they've located evidence that would indicate a person did go into the river from the bridge. Drones and a private plane were used to search for anyone in the river. Fire search and rescue were unable to get into the water due to current conditions on the Missouri River.
No further information is being released at this time.