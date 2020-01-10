Investigation continues into shots fired report in Sioux City neighborhood

SIOUX CITY -- An investigation into a Thursday night report of shots fired in a northside residential neighborhood is ongoing, police say.

At approximately 8:13 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of 27th Street. According to witnesses, a disturbance had occurred between two motorists involved in a minor traffic accident. Witnesses say a handgun was fired during the incident.

Both drivers had left the scene prior to the arrival of officers. However, one of the subjects was located a short time later and a handgun was recovered.

Investigators say there were no reports of injuries or damages associated with this incident. Also, no arrests have been made at this time.

