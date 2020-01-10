You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Investigation continues into shots fired report in Sioux City neighborhood
View Comments
breaking

Investigation continues into shots fired report in Sioux City neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- An investigation into a Thursday night report of shots fired in a northside residential neighborhood is ongoing, police say.

At approximately 8:13 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of 27th Street. According to witnesses, a disturbance had occurred between two motorists involved in a minor traffic accident. Witnesses say a handgun was fired during the incident.

Both drivers had left the scene prior to the arrival of officers. However, one of the subjects was located a short time later and a handgun was recovered.

Investigators say there were no reports of injuries or damages associated with this incident. Also, no arrests have been made at this time.

Two people face drug charges after Sioux City shooting
Authorities: Omaha man jailed after firing on Iowa trooper, may face attempted murder charge
Sioux City teen pleads guilty to making online threat to shoot girl
Crime Scene Do Not Cross
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News