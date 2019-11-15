Investigation continuing into Thursday night armed robbery in Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night in Morningside.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
At approximately 6:34 p.m., officers responded to a call at the 22nd block of Gibson Street. Upon arrival, police were advised that two men armed with handguns approached occupants of a parked vehicle, demanding their possessions.
No one was injured in this incident. Police say the investigation is continuing.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today