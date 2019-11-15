You are the owner of this article.
Investigation continuing into Thursday night armed robbery in Morningside
Investigation continuing into Thursday night armed robbery in Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night in Morningside.

At approximately 6:34 p.m., officers responded to a call at the 22nd block of Gibson Street. Upon arrival, police were advised that two men armed with handguns approached occupants of a parked vehicle, demanding their possessions.

No one was injured in this incident. Police say the investigation is continuing. 

