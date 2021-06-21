Investigation into Royal, Iowa fatal accident to continue

ROYAL, Iowa -- The investigation into an accident that claimed the life of a Spencer, Iowa man, Friday night, is continuing, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

At around 10:40 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of 400th St., near Royal.

Investigators say Aaron Nichols, 51, was driving a 2018 Honda Utility Vehicle UTV) on private property when he is believed to have lost control, causing the UTV to overturn on its side.

Nichols was transported by ambulance and later pronounced dead at the Spencer Municipal Hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Royal First Responders and Spencer Ambulance assisted the Clay County Sheriff's Office on the scene.

