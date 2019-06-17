DIXON COUNTY, Neb. -- Investigators are still looking into why nine BNSF Railway cars hauling grain derailed Sunday afternoon, one mile southeast of Waterbury, Nebraska.
According to BNSF public affairs director Andy Williams, two of the train cars were on their sides while the others remain upright in the accident that occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
No injuries were reported in the accident but the train tracks were closed as emergency personnel arrive.
The tracks are slated to reopen at 10 p.m. Monday, Williams said.