Investigators looking into the cause of Tuesday fire in Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are continuing to look into the cause of a fire that occurred at a Morningside residence, Tuesday morning.
At approximately 8:04 a.m., firefighters arrived at a blaze inside one of the apartments at 3605 Transit Ave. No one was in the residence at the time and the fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes.
Assistant Chief Dan Cougill said the home was extensively damaged on the first floor and will likely be red-tagged as unfit for occupancy.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today