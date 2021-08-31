 Skip to main content
Investigators looking into the cause of Tuesday fire in Morningside

3605 Transit Avenue fire

A firefighters dumps smoldering debris over a porch railing as Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighter work at the scene of a house fire at 3605 Transit Avenue in Sioux City Tuesday morning Aug. 31, 2021. The building reportedly contained several apartments. There were no injuries reported in the fire.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are continuing to look into the cause of a fire that occurred at a Morningside residence, Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8:04 a.m., firefighters arrived at a blaze inside one of the apartments at 3605 Transit Ave. No one was in the residence at the time and the fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes.

Assistant Chief Dan Cougill said the home was extensively damaged on the first floor and will likely be red-tagged as unfit for occupancy.

