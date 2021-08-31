Investigators looking into the cause of Tuesday fire in Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are continuing to look into the cause of a fire that occurred at a Morningside residence, Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8:04 a.m., firefighters arrived at a blaze inside one of the apartments at 3605 Transit Ave. No one was in the residence at the time and the fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes.

Assistant Chief Dan Cougill said the home was extensively damaged on the first floor and will likely be red-tagged as unfit for occupancy.

