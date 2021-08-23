Investigators say arson was cause of fire at Westside Sioux City club

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue has determined that the cause of a Sunday morning fire at a westside club was arson.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the fire at Esquire/The After Set Club, 414 West Seventh St.

Investigators say they've located video in the area and believe that two men in a red, four-door car may have been involved.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477 (TIPS).

