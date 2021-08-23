 Skip to main content
Investigators say arson was cause of fire at Westside Sioux City club
Investigators say arson was cause of fire at Westside Sioux City club

Fire trucks stock
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue has determined that the cause of a Sunday morning fire at a westside club was arson. 

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the fire at Esquire/The After Set Club, 414 West Seventh St.

Investigators say they've located video in the area and believe that two men in a red, four-door car may have been involved.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477 (TIPS).  

