Inwood daycare provider charged with injuring children

INWOOD, Iowa -- A daycare provider in Inwood has been charged with shaking a baby and not seeking immediate medical care for another child who was burned while in her care.

Hannah Olson, 27, was arrested Monday on two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury, both Class C felonies. She later posted a $20,000 signature bond and was released from the Lyon County Jail.

According to court documents, a 6-month-old child under Olson's care was diagnosed with abusive head trauma after she found the child unresponsive on Aug. 29 and called for an ambulance. During a Nov. 12 interview with investigators, Olson admitted she had become frustrated with the fussy baby, who could not be set down without screaming. Olson said she shook the baby on her hip "in a violent manner," causing the injury.

On May 11, a 2-year-old child was burned on the right hand after putting it in a pot of hot water that had been used to boil hot dogs at Olson's home. Olson ran the child's hand under cold water and applied burn cream to the injury, but did not notify the boy's parents or other medical providers for more than three hours, court documents said. By the time the parents were called, the skin had separated from the child's hand. Months later, the child still had not regained full circulation in the burned hand.