Inwood daycare provider pleads not guilty of injuring children

According to court documents, a 6-month-old child under Olson's care was diagnosed with abusive head trauma after she found the child unresponsive on Aug. 29. During an interview with investigators, Olson admitted she had become frustrated with the fussy baby and shook the baby on her hip "in a violent manner," causing the injury.

On May 11, a 2-year-old child was burned on the right hand after putting it in a pot of hot water that had been used to boil hot dogs at Olson's home. Olson ran the child's hand under cold water and applied burn cream to the injury, but did not notify the boy's parents or other medical providers for more than three hours, court documents said. By the time the parents were called, the skin had separated from the child's hand. Months later, the child still had not regained full circulation in the hand.