SIOUX CITY -- An Inwood, Iowa, man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Jose Leanos, 29, had pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Leanos admitted that from 2017 through April 2018 he and others sold more than 50 pounds of meth in the Lyon County area. In April 2018, Leanos sold nearly a pound of meth to a person who was cooperating with law enforcement.