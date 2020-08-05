Iowa AG files suit against Orange City woman for COVID-19-related price gouging

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The sister of an Orange City man ordered to stop selling toilet paper and cleaning supplies for excessive prices has also been accused of price-gouging customers for similar items.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Wednesday that his office has filed a lawsuit against Brenda Noteboom, who is accused of selling items of need during the COVID-19 pandemic at prices far above market value. She is accused of selling, among dozens of other items, a 12.5-ounce can of Lysol disinfectant spray for $62 and a six-pack of Charmin toilet paper for $49.99 on eBay.

The attorney general's office is seeking a temporary and permanent injunction to stop Noteboom from selling household merchandise on any platform. It also seeks restitution and civil penalties.

It's the second lawsuit filed against an online seller for violating the price-gouging law during the pandemic. Noteboom's brother, Michael Noteboom, was the first.