Iowa appellate judges say politics plays no role in rulings

SIOUX CITY -- The leak of a draft ruling in an abortion case before the U.S. Supreme Court has caused Americans on either side of the issue to question the credibility of the court -- and the judiciary in general.

Since last week's leak, pundits on both sides of the issue are accusing the court of playing politics.

The nine judges on the Iowa Court of Appeals may have diverse political leanings, but politics never enters into their discussions when deciding a case before them, said Chief Judge Thomas Bower, who's been on the court for 10 years.

"Politics does not hold sway on our decisions," Bower said Wednesday in answer to a question about how the growing debate about judicial integrity has affected the court.

A member of the court for more than two years, Judge Paul Ahlers also said discussions center on the legal issues of each case, not the potential political ramifications of their ruling.

"I've never heard politics raised in discussions," Ahlers told the audience inside a full courtroom in the Woodbury County Courthouse, where the Court of Appeals met in special session.

The court's appearance was in conjunction with the Iowa Bench Bar conference taking place in Sioux City this week. The appeals court, as well as the Iowa Supreme Court, conducts special sessions outside Des Moines each year to give people who don't live near the capital city a chance to see the courts in action.

At the conclusion of the hearings, Bower presided over an informal session in which judges answered questions from the audience.

Bower said court staff and judges have annual training on security and privacy issues. He's not aware of rulings being leaked in the past, but admitted it wouldn't be impossible.

"There's nothing to stop our staff from going out and saying things," he said.

The court considers 1,000-1,200 cases each year, Bower said. Some present mundane issues that the court tackles often, but Bower said the judges focus on the litigants in each case and how important their ruling will be to them.

"That case is the most important case to the litigants," he said.

A case with local interest was one of those before the court Wednesday, when a three-judge panel considered the case of Dawn Stansbury, a former Sioux City elementary school principal who is appealing the dismissal of her sex discrimination lawsuit against the Sioux City Community School District, superintendent Paul Gausman and two other district administrators.

Stansbury resigned in August 2018 after she said she was given an ultimatum to be demoted to a middle school principal position or be fired. She said she was told by director of elementary education Brian Burnight, her direct supervisor, that as long as Gausman was superintendent, she would never receive a promotion, cost of living adjustments or salary increases. She said a hiring committee later was encouraged to hire male principals because they would be better able to oversee student discipline.

"The district wanted a strong principal in place. The district wanted a man," Stansbury's attorney, Jordan Hutchinson said.

In May, District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer (who has since retired and taken senior judge status) granted the school district summary judgment and dismissed the lawsuit, ruling he had not found sufficient evidence from depositions and testimony to support Stansbury's claim that the district's actions were motivated by sex discrimination.

The school district's attorney, Zach Clausen, said Stansbury's demotion was because of performance issues, and serving as an assistant principal in another building would help her improve.

"The fact a female was replaced by a male, by itself, is not a case for sex discrimination," Clausen said.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Hutchinson asked that the court overturn Hoffmeyer's ruling and remand the case back to Woodbury County District Court for trial. The Court of Appeals will issue its ruling in coming months.

The court also heard arguments in the appeal of a murder conviction from Madison County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.