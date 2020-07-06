Iowa Catholic bishops ask Trump to spare Iowa killer from execution

DES MOINES -- Iowa's Catholic bishops have called on President Donald Trump to spare the life of an Iowa man scheduled to be executed later this month in a federal prison.
In a letter to Trump, the four bishops, including R. Walker Nickless, bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, urge the president to commute Dustin Honken's death sentence to one of life in prison without parole.
"It is our concern that the death penalty contributes to a growing disrespect for the sacredness of all human life. We believe that state-sanctioned killing would not deter or end violence, but instead perpetuate a cycle of violence. We oppose the death penalty to follow the example of Jesus, who both taught and practiced the forgiveness of injustice," said the letter, signed by Nickless and fellow bishops Michael Jackels, of Dubuque, Thomas Zinkula, of Davenport, and William Joensen, of Des Moines.
Honken, formerly of Britt, Iowa, is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on July 17 in the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was found guilty and sentenced to death in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in 2004 of 17 charges related to the murders of two men who were to testify against him and a mother and her two young daughters.
Honken is one of four federal death-row inmates who were scheduled for execution last month after U.S. Attorney General William Barr ordered the resumption of federal executions for the first time since 2003.
The bishops said the government's duty to punish offenders and defend the common good would still be accomplished by a life sentence.
"Even those who have committed great harm retain their human dignity and the capacity to reform, to love and to be loved," the bishops said.
They also offered their sympathy and prayers for the consolation and healing of victims of violent crime and their families.
Honken killed his five victims in the Mason City, Iowa, area in 1993. Their bodies were found in 2000 after his girlfriend, Angela Johnson, who was in custody on suspicion of the murders, drew maps to the graves for a jailhouse informant, who turned them over to investigators.
Johnson was convicted at a trial in Sioux City of helping Honken with the murders and was sentenced to death. A judge later vacated her death sentence and sentenced her to life in prison.
