Iowa Catholic bishops ask Trump to spare Iowa killer from execution

DES MOINES -- Iowa's Catholic bishops have called on President Donald Trump to spare the life of an Iowa man scheduled to be executed later this month in a federal prison.

In a letter to Trump, the four bishops, including R. Walker Nickless, bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, urge the president to commute Dustin Honken's death sentence to one of life in prison without parole.

"It is our concern that the death penalty contributes to a growing disrespect for the sacredness of all human life. We believe that state-sanctioned killing would not deter or end violence, but instead perpetuate a cycle of violence. We oppose the death penalty to follow the example of Jesus, who both taught and practiced the forgiveness of injustice," said the letter, signed by Nickless and fellow bishops Michael Jackels, of Dubuque, Thomas Zinkula, of Davenport, and William Joensen, of Des Moines.