Iowa Court of Appeals hearing two cases in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in two cases in Sioux City in May.

The court will preside in the Woodbury County Courthouse at 2 p.m. May 11. Oral arguments are open to the public, and after concluding arguments, the court will take questions unrelated to any case pending before the court.

One of the two cases on the docket originated in Woodbury County. The court will hear arguments from Dawn Stansbury's appeal of a district judge's ruling granting summary judgment in her sex discrimination lawsuit filed against the Sioux City Community School District.

The other case is an appeal of a murder and robbery conviction from Madison County.

