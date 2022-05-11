Iowa Court of Appeals holding session in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Judges know certain types of hearings and trials attract attention and large crowds, but many might tell you they prefer a low-key atmosphere inside the courtroom.

Iowa Court of Appeals Chief Judge Thomas Bower would welcome a packed courtroom Wednesday, when he and his fellow appeals court judges hold a special session at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

"We would love to see more of the public there so they can see who we are and what we do," Bower said.

The Court of Appeals will be in session at 1:30 p.m. and hear two appeals: one involving a former Sioux City elementary school principal's sex discrimination lawsuit against the Sioux City Community School District, the other pertaining to a Madison County murder case.

At the conclusion of the hearings, the judges will take part in a public question-and-answer session. Judges will not answer questions about the two cases or other cases pending before the court, nor will they provide any political opinions.

Each year, the Court of Appeals and Iowa Supreme Court have one or more special sessions outside Des Moines. The Supreme Court was last in Sioux City in 2013. This will be the Court of Appeals' first time here. The sessions give Iowans who don't live near Des Moines a chance to see the courts in action.

"We enjoy it," Bower said. "It's nice to get out and see different parts of the state."

The court's appearance is in conjunction with the Iowa Bench Bar conference, taking place in Sioux City Wednesday-Friday. The legal education conference will attract judges and lawyers from across the state.

The Court of Appeals appearance has been in the works since 2019, when the Woodbury County Bar Association applied to host the 2020 conference. Sioux City was awarded the bid, but the event was canceled because of COVID-19 and again in 2021. Sioux City was given the chance to host this year's conference.

"It is very much an honor for us to host them," said District Judge James Daane, who at the time the 2019 application was filed was a private attorney who helped prepare the hosting bid.

At each remote appearance, the court usually hears a case of local interest. On Wednesday, a three-judge panel will hear Dawn Stansbury's appeal of the dismissal of her sex discrimination lawsuit against the Sioux City school district, superintendent Paul Gausman and two other district administrators.

In May, District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer (who has since retired and taken senior judge status) granted the school district summary judgment and dismissed the lawsuit, ruling he had not found sufficient evidence from depositions and testimony to support Standbury's claim that the district's actions were motivated by sex discrimination.

