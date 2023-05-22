OKOBOJI, Iowa — The Iowa Court of Appeals will have a special session designed to give more people a chance to observe the court next month in Okoboji.

The court will be in session at 1 p.m. June 1 at Arrowwood Resort, 1405 U.S. Highway 71. Oral arguments are open to the public.

Each year, the Court of Appeals and Iowa Supreme Court have one or more special sessions outside Des Moines. The sessions give Iowans who don't live near Des Moines a chance to see the courts in action. The Court of Appeals heard arguments in two cases last year during a session at the Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City and earlier this year in Orange City.