ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Iowa Court of Appeals will travel to Orange City next month for a special session designed to give more people a chance to observe the court.

The court will be in session at 10 a.m. May 4 in the DeWitt Theatre Arts Center (The Theora England Wilcox Theatre), 721 Albany Ave. SE. Oral arguments are open to the public, and a question-and-answer period will take place after the cases have been heard.

The court will hear oral arguments in three cases: A Dickinson County divorce case, an Ida County estate case and a Dallas County drug possession case.

Each year, the Court of Appeals and Iowa Supreme Court have one or more special sessions outside Des Moines. The sessions give Iowans who don't live near Des Moines a chance to see the courts in action. The Court of Appeals heard arguments in two cases last year during a session at the Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City.