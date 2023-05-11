BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Ida County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a 3-year-old.

On May 4, first responders were dispatched to 500 Maple St. in Battle Creek for a report of an unresponsive child. The child was transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove and, then, transported to Children's Hospital in Omaha.

The DCI said in a statement that the child died on May 5 at Children's Hospital. An autopsy was performed by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner on May 6.

"This is an on-going investigation," the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ida County Sheriff's Office at 712-364-3146.