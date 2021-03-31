 Skip to main content
Iowa Highway 12 north of Akron to close for bridge replacement
AKRON, Iowa -- Iowa Highway 12 north of Akron is scheduled to close on Monday for a bridge replacement project.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said the highway will be closed until Sept. 30, weather permitting, while the bridge over Indian Creek in Plymouth County is replaced.

During construction, traffic will be detoured on Plymouth County roads C-12, K-18 and C-16.

