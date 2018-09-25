ESTHERVILLE, Iowa -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle as he stood next to his bicycle on a rural Dickinson County road Tuesday.
The Iowa State Patrol in a report said Gary Long, 70, of Estherville, died after being struck on County Road A-22, just west of 370th Avenue, and near the county line of Emmet County.
The report said Long was standing next to his bike on the road just after 8:30 a.m.
Two vehicles were traveling westbound on A-22, and the first of the two swerved to avoid pedestrian Long. The report said the second vehicle, driven by Kory Doll, 36, of Estherville, was unable to react in time and struck Long.