SAC CITY, Iowa -- Two men have been arrested on multiple felony charges, after the Sac County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests related to a residential burglary that occurred in Auburn, Iowa, earlier in December.
The sheriff's office in a Monday release said Aric Gail Dunn, 25, and Brett Cleveland Nessa, 28, both of Webster City, Iowa, were charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
Nessa was arrested in Britt, Iowa, on Dec. 22 and is being held in the Sac County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Dunn is currently being held in the Webster County Jail in Fort Dodge.
The sheriff's office said Dunn and Nessa entered the Auburn home in the daytime and stole a large quantity of jewelry and other items.
Days later, a vehicle matching that at the scene in Auburn was located in Algona, Iowa. After a search warrant was obtained, items stolen from the Auburn home were found, along other items suspected to be stolen from other places, the release said.
The investigation included officials from multiple jurisdictions in several Iowa counties, and continues as authorities search for additional suspects and stolen property.