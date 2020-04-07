Iowa prison inmate from Sioux City dies

-
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- An Iowa prison inmate from Sioux City died early Tuesday of natural causes.
Randal Norgaard, 69, died at 12:40 a.m. at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic, where he was being treated due to chronic illness, the Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release.
Norgaard was serving a two-year sentence for second-offense operating while intoxicated. He was sentenced in Woodbury County District Court in August and began serving his sentence in September.
Norgaard was arrested in June after he backed his vehicle into a parked car in the 2100 block of Myrtle Street. According to court documents, a test recorded his blood-alcohol level at .147 percent, above Iowa's legal limit of 0.08 percent.
