Iowa State Patrol investigating two-vehicle accident in southwest Plymouth County

RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY -- The Iowa State Patrol said it is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at around 2:18 p.m. Sunday afternoon near the intersection of K-22 and C-60 in southwest Plymouth County.
In a news release, the Iowa State Patrol said no additional information is available at this time.
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Plymouth County Sheriff's Deputies, the Hinton Fire Department, Hinton Ambulance and Merrill Ambulance at the scene of this accident.
