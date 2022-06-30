 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa Supreme Court rejects Stanley Liggins' appeal in latest murder trial

  • Updated
  • 0

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of Stanley Liggins for the killing of Jennifer Lewis, 9, in 1990. 

Lewis went missing after buying a pack of gum for Liggins at a liquor store near her Rock Island home. Her body was found on Sept. 17, 1990. It was burning in a field near Davenport's Jefferson Elementary School. 

The opinion was posted Thursday.

"I am obviously very glad to see that and hope that that concludes the case of Mr. Liggins," Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Thursday morning of the Supreme Court's decision.

Liggins has been tried four times for the killing. The first two resulted in convictions later overturned and the third ended with a hung jury. The Supreme Court ruling is related to the fourth trial, which was in 2019 and resulted in a sentence of life without parole.

The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments in September 2021.

Liggins' arguments for a new trial or dismissal included that there were evidentiary errors, violations of due process and juror misconduct, but justices rejected those arguments and affirmed his conviction, according to the Supreme Court opinion. The entire opinion is available online and a link is provided with the web version of this article.

Walton said Thursday that if Liggins wants the case revisited, he still has options — the post-conviction relief process.

"The legal proceedings will probably go on forever," Walton said.

