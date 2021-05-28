Iowa Supreme Court suspends Sioux City lawyer's license

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Supreme Court has suspended a Sioux City lawyer's license for 90 days because of ethical violations.
The court issued a 31-page ruling Friday in which it found that Harold Widdison had violated rules of professional conduct. The court's findings included ethical violations related to Widdison's conduct during his postdivorce litigation and mismanagement of client trust funds.
The court's Attorney Discipline Board filed a complaint against Widdison in April 2020, and the Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commission conducted a hearing in September.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.