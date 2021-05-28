 Skip to main content
Iowa Supreme Court suspends Sioux City lawyer's license
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Supreme Court has suspended a Sioux City lawyer's license for 90 days because of ethical violations.

The court issued a 31-page ruling Friday in which it found that Harold Widdison had violated rules of professional conduct. The court's findings included ethical violations related to Widdison's conduct during his postdivorce litigation and mismanagement of client trust funds.

The court's Attorney Discipline Board filed a complaint against Widdison in April 2020, and the Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commission conducted a hearing in September.

